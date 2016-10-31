sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,32 Euro		-0,009
-2,74 %
WKN: A14ZLV ISIN: CA64128D2032 Ticker-Symbol: 28N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,322
0,34
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC0,32-2,74 %