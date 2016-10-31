MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or "VIQ Solutions") (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global expert providing a cybersecurity protected technology and service platform for digital evidence capture and content management, is excited to announce that VIQ has partnered with the Department of Surgery of the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster University ("McMaster") for an AV capture, management and collaborative web portal workflow geared towards improving how new surgeons are trained.

The innovative AV training and assessment workflow follows the patent pending process outlined in VIQ's press release of September 26, 2016.

"A prestigious customer like McMaster University using our new patent pending AV assessment workflow, including mobility, data analytics and our collaborative web portal, is a tremendous win for VIQ," said Sebastien Pare, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. "Our innovative, collaborative technology sets VIQ apart for medical, insurance and law enforcement customers who demand innovative technology solutions without sacrificing the security and privacy of their digital content."

McMaster University is ranked among the top research universities in Canada, and among the top 100 in the world. With a long-standing reputation as Canada's "most innovative" university, McMaster has pioneered a number of programs that have changed how professors teach and students learn. McMaster University's Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine trains many of today's surgeons in multiple disciplines. As an innovator McMaster faculty are again leading the way with surgical training techniques and methodologies within Canada.

To facilitate this innovative collaboration, McMaster chose VIQ for a pilot which provides programs with an innovative digital solution that has the ability to securely capture, manage and share critical content with the highest encryption security and confidentiality possible.

Multiple channels of live, high-definition educational video can be captured and automatically synchronized to a secure central repository in real time. Using the VIQ solution, both learners and educators have the ability to tag key events during procedures and add additional notes related to specific occurrences. These timestamped events can later be easily located and analyzed for identifying key learning competencies, providing a new degree of training feedback that is integrated with program requirements.

This smartphone centric solution provides students the ability to review their performance and complete a customized questionnaire related to specific areas of competency while still maintaining confidentiality and security. The questionnaire is automatically exchanged depending on the procedures being assessed, and is securely moved to the collaboration portal along with audio/video performance evidence.

The captured AV content can be edited or clipped to specific areas of interest and routed to a secure content portal for training and education of authorized personnel, including McMaster medical students or for expert consultation. The VIQ content portal has been customized for McMaster and allows authorized personnel to log in and review surgical AV content using their standard web browser while maintaining the security and privacy of all medical data.

"The sophisticated VIQ workflow gives McMaster University Faculty of Health Sciences staff a technological advantage in our quest for producing the best surgeons and promoting surgical competency. It is reassuring to know content will be captured and routed automatically using a private, completely confidential and secure platform," said Dr. Brad Petrisor, Associate Professor and Director of the Training Program in Orthopaedic Surgery at McMaster.

"McMaster University has always been a leader in innovation in curriculum and evidence-based medicine. We're pleased to work with VIQ and their partners to implement these advanced solutions for our surgical programs which will allow us to continue to develop highly innovative and exceptional evidence-based surgical training programs," added Dr. Ranil Sonnadara, Director of the Department of Surgery's Office of Education Science, and Executive Director of Research and High Performance Computing at McMaster.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at http://www.viqsolutions.com/news.html.

About McMaster University

McMaster University, based in Hamilton, Canada, is one of the leading academic research facilities in the country. The Center has consistently been ranked in the Top 100 universities in the world. Founded in 1887, it is renowned for its medical-doctoral, research-intensive programs dedicated to teaching, research and service. The university has a total student population of more than 26,000 from 79 countries. The Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine is a flagship program with an international reputation for its unique three-year program based on small group, problem-based study and early introduction to the clinical experience. The program has approximately 5,000 applicants a year, more than any other Canadian medical school.

The Center's mission is the discovery, communication and preservation of knowledge, committed to creativity, innovation and excellence. For more information, please visit our website at www.mcmaster.ca.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transportation and transcription services. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers.

Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else.

For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

