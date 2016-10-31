sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,91 Euro		-0,075
-3,78 %
WKN: A2AMF5 ISIN: CA6882811046 Ticker-Symbol: 1B7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,916
1,974
13:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METANOR RESOURCES INC
METANOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METANOR RESOURCES INC0,052-5,45 %
OSISKO MINING INC1,91-3,78 %