WASHINGTON, DC and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - Covata Limited (ASX: CVT), a global leader in data-centric security solutions for enterprises, has appointed former UK & Ireland Government Chief Information Officer, Bill McCluggage as an executive director to its board of directors. Current directors Philip King and Joe Miller have stepped down from the board after many years of service to allow for new industry expertise.

Mr. McCluggage has over 15 years of experience working in IT Director, CTO and CIO roles within central government bodies and the private sector. This distinguished experience is an extension on his 24-year career as an engineering officer within the Royal Air Force. His achievements include:

As CIO of the Irish Government, McCluggage was responsible for the development and implementation of a Government ICT Strategy.

As Deputy Government CIO of the UK Cabinet Office, McCluggage was responsible for the formulation, development and communication of cross-government ICT strategies and policies.

As Chief Technologist of Dell EMC's public sector business, McCluggage was a trusted advisor to UK and Ireland's public sector customers translating EMC's cloud, cyber and big data technology pillars into business language and propositions.

As executive director, McCluggage will play a critical role in advancing sales growth and contract deployment within the government sector of the UK and Ireland.

"I am excited about the opportunity afforded to me to join the Board of Directors of Covata," said McCluggage. "Over the past two months, I have worked closely with Trent Telford and the London- based sales team in front of potential government customers. Given my background, I can say the interest from the introductions I have made in the UK and Northern Ireland governments is genuine; Safe Share has been very well received. Our success is mutually aligned and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Covata CEO, Trent Telford commented, "Bill McCluggage is joining the Covata team at a very important time from a business development standpoint, as our progress within the UK Government market is expected to be a major driver of near-term revenues. Bill McCluggage's network and expertise will most certainly secure and shorten our penetration within this key market and I expect this to be the first of a number of key appointments the company intends to make alongside contract wins in the UK Government."

With McCluggage's appointment, long standing board members Joe Miller and Philip King will step down from the board to accommodate future industry specific expertise.

Telford concluded, "On behalf of the board and management, I would like to sincerely thank Joe Miller and Philip King for their years of service and support of both Covata, and in my capacity as CEO. The experience both these members brought to the board has been important as Covata restructured, listed on the ASX and shifted from development to commercialization."

About Covata

Covata Limited (ASX: CVT) enables true ownership and control over your data in the cloud and over mobile services. We deliver data-centric security solutions without compromising simple usability, providing true end-to-end security. Your data is always protected wherever it may travel -- inside your network, beyond the domain, to mobile devices and to the cloud -- with granular access controls that extend to external users, view-only restrictions, real-time revocation and complete visibility and auditability. Own Your Data, control your data and choose where it is stored -- with complete assurance that it is protected and secure. For further information, please visit Covata.com.

