VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Fundamental Applications Corp. ("Fundamental" or the "Company") (CSE: FUN) (FSE: 2FA) (OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative smartphone applications targeted toward millennials, announces it has entered into a development agreement with Tanzanite Infotech Pvt Ltd. ("Tanzanite Infotech").

Fundamental and Tanzanite Infotech located in New Delhi, India, have entered into a partnership to develop apps, enhance the app user experience, conduct product maintenance and perform marketing support. For the last eight years, Tanzanite Infotech has completed over 200 app projects for notable global brands including Philips, Charity Footprints and Vudoir.

Fundamental's CEO, Brad Moore, states, "Based on our recent explosive user growth and climb in iOS rankings, the partnership with Tanzanite Infotech will provide Fundamental a truly global footprint and a competitive development cost basis, adding further value for our shareholders."

About Fundamental

Fundamental Applications Corp. (CSE:FUN FSE:2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF) designs, develops, markets, and acquires innovative mobile applications targeted at the "Millennials" generation, people born in an age of digital technology, internet access, and smart phones. This demographic is an early adopter of mobile technology, has significant discretionary income, and is lifestyle driven with a willingness to try new things. Fundamental's three leading mobile platforms are Foro, a peer-to-peer mobile ecommerce marketplace; Truth, a one-to-one anonymous messaging app previously listed in the top 100 social networking apps in the Apple App Store; and Opinit, an app that enables users to create emotion driven content across thousands of campuses daily.

For more information about Fundamental Applications Corp., visit online at www.FunAppCorp.com, or review its company profiles on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) and on the CSE website (www.thecse.com).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fundamental. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fundamental. Although Fundamental believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fundamental can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fundamental disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

