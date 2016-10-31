sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,072 Euro		-0,013
-15,29 %
WKN: A12DSM ISIN: CA36080U1003 Ticker-Symbol: 2FA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDAMENTAL APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUNDAMENTAL APPLICATIONS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUNDAMENTAL APPLICATIONS CORP
FUNDAMENTAL APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUNDAMENTAL APPLICATIONS CORP0,072-15,29 %