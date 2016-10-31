

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Earlier treatment of preclinical MVD delays onset of heart failure in dogs, according to a ground-breaking research.



The findings of a global study have highlighted the need for a significant shift in how vets approach the diagnosis and management of mitral valve disease (MVD).



The EPIC study (Evaluation of Pimobendan In Cardiomegaly) at Royal Veterinary College (RVC) in the UK found pimobendan extended the asymptomatic period by an average of 15 months, while dogs that received the drug also lived significantly longer than those receiving a placebo.



The study was terminated early following an interim analysis as the evidence was considered conclusive and it was deemed unethical to continue to withhold treatment from the placebo group.



