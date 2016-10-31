

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Company (NYT) said that Michael Golden, 67, the vice chairman, will retire from his executive management role on December 31, 2016. He will remain a director and continue to serve as vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.



Michael Golden was appointed vice chairman of The New York Times Company and elected to the company's Board of Directors in 1997.



From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Golden served as president and chief operating officer of The New York Times Company Regional Media Group. He was publisher of the International Herald Tribune from 2003 to 2008 and senior vice president of the Times Company from 1997 to 2004 when he served as chief administrative officer.



Previously, Mr. Golden served as the company's vice president for operations development from 1996 to 1997. He was executive vice president and publisher at the company's Tennis magazine from 1994 to 1996. He was executive vice president and general manager of the company's Women's Publishing Division from 1991 to 1994. The Times Company sold its Women's Publishing Division in 1994.



