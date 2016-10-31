

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) said it filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Vi-Jon, Inc., a manufacturer of personal care products. The lawsuit focuses on Vi-Jon's store brand dandruff shampoos, which are sold in major retail outlets throughout the U.S.



The complaint alleged that Vi-Jon bottles sold in Dollar General, CVS and Kroger mimic the shape, colors and label of Head & Shoulders, the dandruff shampoo, in a way that infringes its trade dress.



