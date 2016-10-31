CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- TeeOff.com by PGA TOUR, the official tee time site of the PGA TOUR, today announced the launch of a new mobile app with no booking fees on all tee time reservations. Debuting on the App Store and Google Play, the TeeOff.com by PGA TOUR app gives golfers immediate access to a half-a-million tee times, incredible deals and no booking fees, making it easier than ever for golfers to book their next round.

"TeeOff.com is excited to launch our first mobile app and to offer golfers fee free booking -- every course, every time," said Gary Cohen, chief executive officer, EZLinks Golf -- TeeOff.com's parent company. "With over 50 percent of our traffic coming from mobile, the TeeOff app is now the best way for golfers to find, book and save on their next round of golf."

Whether searching for tee times at the nearest course or a course by name, the TeeOff.com mobile app lets golfers search by locations, players, holes and more. Golfers can also plan their next shot using the TeeOff.com GPS, track stats, analyze their game and manage their Handicap. The official tee time app of the PGA TOUR, TeeOff.com also lets users follow their favorite PGA TOUR players and keep up on TOUR leaders.

The TeeOff.com by PGA TOUR app can be downloaded now on the App Store and Google Play. No Booking Fees promotion is available exclusively on the TeeOff.com app for a limited time. Download today and enjoy No Booking Fees, a simpler way to book your next round, and a great deal on tee times every time.

About EZLinks Golf LLC

EZLinks Golf LLC, a PGA TOUR affiliated company, produces industry-leading software and services to power the operations and marketing needs of the golf industry. Founded in 2015 by an affiliate of the PGA TOUR and EZLinks Golf, Inc. (established 1995), EZLinks Golf LLC software and service suite is tailored for golf and includes: tee sheet, point of sale, 24/7 reservation center, online booking engines, marketing services, 24/7 support and TeeOff.com by PGA TOUR (www.teeoff.com) -- an online tee time marketplace connecting millions of golfers with tee times at golf courses worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezlinksgolf.com.

Contact:

Laura Dihel

Marketing

312.913.6900



