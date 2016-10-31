COVINA, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - Today, Seizmic, Inc. is proud to announce that its CEO, Sal Fateen, has been nominated and elected to MHI's Roundtable Advisory Committee. In this role, Fateen will provide counsel to the Board of Governors on membership, the direction of the industry and MHI's affiliated trade groups as well as attend and participate in industry events.

Newly appointed committee member, Sal Fateen, stated, "I am honored to have been chosen to serve the material handling industry in this way, and look forward to working with other members of the roundtable to ensure the needs of the industry across the entire supply chain are being met and the standards of the MHI are being upheld."

MHI was formed to advance the interests of the material handling industry including the movement, storage, control and protection of materials and products throughout the process of their manufacture, distribution, consumption and disposal.

Seizmic is a leader in material handling engineering and custom manufacturing. The company was founded in 1985 and specializes in the analysis of material handling equipment for structural integrity. As a licensed engineering firm, it is responsible for certifying equipment such as: storage racks, shelving, mezzanines, conveyors, tanks, machinery, movables, security cages and gondolas meet building department requirements across all 50 states.

About Seizmic, Inc.

Seizmic, Inc., a California based company since 1985, has specialized in the analysis of material handling structures, specialty fabrication and an accredited testing facility. It is the only company in the industry that has engineers with certification in all 50 states, analyzing all types of storage systems. For more information, please visit www.seizmicinc.com.

