NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - October 31, 2016 - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or "the Company") (NYSE: TSN) between November 23, 2015 and October 7, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra/tyson-foods-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose during the Class Period that Tyson systematically colluded with several of its industry peers to fix prices in the broiler-chicken market, which constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws, and the Company's segment revenues were the result of illegal conduct.

On September 2, 2016, an antitrust class action complaint was filed by Maplevale Farms, Inc. alleging that Tyson and other companies conspired to manipulate prices.

If you suffered a loss in Tyson Foods you have until December 16, 2016 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

