sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,87 Euro		-0,23
-0,44 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,83
51,91
15:37
51,80
51,93
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC
ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC3,632-2,10 %
ASTRAZENECA PLC51,87-0,44 %