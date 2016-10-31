Essence Care@Home' Family Elder Monitoring Technologies Chosen by Medical Guardian

TEL AVIV, Israel and PHILADELPHIA, October 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Essence New Smart Alerting Technology includes Fall Detection and Voice Panic Detector

Essence's Care@Home' Family Home Monitoring system for seniors is to be the core technology powering medical alert company Medical Guardian's upcoming Family Guardian service. Essence is a pioneer of IoT, cloud-based connected living solutions. Industry leader Medical Guardian has been a long-time Essence partner.

The Care@Home Family is part of Essence's Care@Home multi-service aging-in-place product suite that offers a seamless home monitoring experience, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind for their loved ones. The customizable Care@Home Family allows loved ones to be kept aware of their relatives' well-being by being alerted of specific daily events.

Essence is also introducing its line of Smart Alerting products, which provides users with an added layer of care by giving them new ways of receiving assistance when needed. The flagship device in this suite is the VPD, an award-winning Voice Panic Detector that utilizes Intelligent Voice Activation[TM], triggered by preset vocal commands to call for help in an emergency. The EP Active Long-range Intelligent Fall Detector is a wearable pendant that automatically detects falls and includes a panic button as well as a pedometer that tracks usage. The Smart Alert technologies all work in conjunction with and serve as enhancements to the Care@Home platform.

"Essence is delivering the next evolution of product offerings in our industry, providing a completely new depth of insight about seniors' activities," says Geoff Gross, CEO, Medical Guardian. "By allowing adult caregivers the opportunity to monitor both activity and non-activity in a parent's home, it reduces their worries while increasing their meaningful interactions. They no longer have to ask things like 'Did you eat?' Family Guardian will do that."

Care@Home's complete product line includes advanced emergency response, independent customized home monitoring, and personalized intelligent home care solutions, allowing monitoring companies and aging-in-place tech providers to offer a full range of services.

"Medical Guardian and Essence have been long-term partners in the process to encourage independent living in the senior community," says Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA. "The addition of the Care@Home Family and, in the future, the Voice Panic Detector suite, to their product offerings means their clients will be able to live independently longer, demonstrating the true value of telecare technologies to enhance quality of life."

Essence will again be participating this week as a major sponsor at the MAMA (Medical Alert Monitoring Association) Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee from November 1-3. The company will be presenting its Smart Alerting products to this "Who's Who" forum of the medical alert industry.

Essence is a global IoT provider of scalable, cloud-based connected-living solutions for security, communication, and healthcare service providers. Over the past 23 years, Essence has built an impressive installed base, with more than 18 million products deployed and used by Tier-1 service providers worldwide. Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that both enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller and better lives. Essence has won several distinguished industry awards over the past year, garnering recognition by both the consumer and business markets, including the ESX Innovation Award for Care@Home and Care@Home VPD, European Consumers Choice Award, Telecom Broadband Infovision Award, IoT Business Impact Award, and others.

