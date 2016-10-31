Driving to Key Decisions across the IP Lifecycle Even Easier with Newly Launched Blueprints for Success from Clarivate Analytics

Better leverage powerful Derwent World Patents Index content with Blueprints for Success, introduced this week at Thomson Innovation Virtual Customer Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, formerly the Intellectual Property & Science business of Thomson Reuters, announces Blueprints for Success, a new approach to product guides that demonstrate how our solutions support the decisions our clients make every day. Blueprints for Success are now part of Thomson Innovation, the leading IP intelligence and collaboration platform powered by Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), the most trusted global patent database.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160929/413983LOGO

Clarivate Analytics has over 50 years of experience helping our clients answer business critical questions with accurate, advanced patent information and market-leading data analysis tools that support the entire IP lifecycle. Part of that skill comes from the work our IP Services team leads on thousands of weighty IP projects with clients. They were able to extract knowledge and best practices, and then use it to create Blueprints for Success, a new approach to IP tools and data education based on tailored customer needs.

Blueprints for Success provide support across the IP spectrum, from evaluating R&D ideas and vetting invention disclosures, to understanding the freedom to operate for risk assessment when launching new products, to litigation support, patent commercialization and monetization.

"We're excited to include Blueprints for Success as part of Thomson Innovation," said Ellen Pinschmidt, Global Head, IP Innovation and Applied Sciences, Clarivate Analytics. "The Blueprints give IP professionals a powerful solution, backed by our over 50 years of experience. They represent best-practices and enhance the full user experience, making our clients more efficient and more successful. The Blueprints are based on individualized customer workflow and decision making support to help with the best business decision-making."

Customers can access Blueprints for Success on Thomson Innovation during this week's Thomson Innovation Virtual Customer Conference.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas, faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we've been assisting our customers for over 60 years. Now as an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries around the world, we remain expert, objective and agile. For more information, please visit us at Clarivate.com.