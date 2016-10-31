

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White Americans feel that their group status is threatened by increasing ethnic and racial diversification in the country, and are likely to support Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, according to a study.



The results of the study, conducted in March, was published with just few days left for the presidential election.



Trump's success in the 2016 campaign has defied the expectations of many Americans. This study, led by psychologist Brenda Major from the University of California, is the first to demonstrate experimentally that the changing racial demographics of America are directly contributing to the Republican candidate's success among Whites. It is also the first to show that White Americans' responses to increasing racial diversity depend on how identified they are with their ethnic group.



The researchers believe that Trump's more explicit anti-immigrant and anti-diversity rhetoric and policies, relative to the other candidates, makes him especially appealing to those experiencing group status threat because his positions promise to assuage the precise threat they are experiencing. Of all of the candidates, Trump has been most vocal in his opposition to 'outsiders' such as Muslims and illegal immigrants from Latin America, and most openly critical of 'political correctness' in both his rhetoric and his behavior. Trump's rhetoric and policies thus appear to hold special appeal for White Americans highly in racial/ethnic identification who are concerned about the declining position of Whites in American society and who often perceive reverse discrimination as prevalent.



Current political events in the United States indicate that as White Americans' numerical majority shrinks and they increasingly feel that their group's status is threatened, it is likely to guide their political preferences in the future, especially on policies and issues closely related to group status threat, such as immigration and tolerance of diversity, the study says.



The U.S. Census Bureau projects that the national population of non-White racial groups will exceed that of Whites before the middle of this century.



