Doriemus PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, October 31
31 October 2016
Doriemus PLC
("Doriemus" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 10,711,999,997 ordinary shares of 0.001p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
The above figure of 10,711,999,997 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
