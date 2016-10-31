sprite-preloader
Doriemus PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, October 31

31 October 2016

Doriemus PLC
("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 10,711,999,997 ordinary shares of 0.001p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 10,711,999,997 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Doriemus Plc:
David Lenigas
Hamish Harris
Donald Strang		+44 (0)20 7440 0640
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Corporate Adviser
Guy Miller / Fungai Ndoro		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

