WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
31.10.2016
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 31

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 28 October 2016 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1252.76p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1234.14p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1274.24p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1255.62p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

