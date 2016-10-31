IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- ConcertoHealth, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services for patients with complex medical needs, today announced the appointment of Chris Dodd, M.D., M.S., to the role of Medical Director for Washington State. Dr. Dodd will lead the company's medical initiatives and care delivery for ConcertoHealth Care Centers in Lynnwood, Renton and Lakewood.

"Dr. Dodd has made it his life's mission to contribute his professional and personal energies to healing and empowering patients, particularly Medicare and Medicaid patients, and those with complex medical and social needs," said Stacey Zierath, President, ConcertoHealth Washington. "We're privileged to partner with someone with his experience, knowledge and passion to guide our medical initiatives in the greater Northwest."

ConcertoHealth offers a new approach to primary care that is focused on patients' specific needs, no matter the complexity. Services include immediately available primary care doctor appointments at their conveniently located clinics or in patient's homes, dedicated care managers and personalized care plans, 24/7 access to care coordination, and access to social workers for everyday needs. In Washington, ConcertoHealth serves residents of King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

About Chris Dodd, M.D., M.S.

Prior to joining ConcertoHealth, Dr. Dodd was Site Medical Director and Physician Consultant for Neighborcare Health High Point. He oversaw the implementation of a national demonstration project there to apply a multi-disciplinary team-based care approach, designed for the most medically and socially complex patients. Under his leadership it showed lower costs, better health outcomes, and improved patient satisfaction -- the triple aim in healthcare.

Dr. Dodd has practiced medicine and public health in some of the world's most challenging settings, including in India, Mozambique and Nicaragua, where he continues to work with the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health to train community health workers in both rural and urban settings. He was also a co-principal investigator of the Managua Cardiovascular Health Initiative, a program aimed at evaluating the use of community health workers and peer educators in the identification and management of patients living with hypertension and diabetes.

Dr. Dodd is a founding member and current president of the board of directors of Maravilla Health, a US-based non-profit organization, founded to support non-US organizations dedicated to delivering better health outcomes while strengthening local economies through job creation. He also teaches medical and public health students as a faculty member in the University of Washington Department of Global Health.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth is a leading provider of healthcare, with a successful track record delivering primary care and care coordination services to Washington residents, regardless the location -- be it a ConcertoHealth Care Center, at home, or in the hospital or post-acute setting. ConcertoHealth has extensive experience caring for Medicare, Medicaid, frail and complex medical-needs patients. The company addresses critical vulnerabilities for patients by providing access to personalized primary care, chronic condition management and coordination of transitions between care settings. For more information, please visit www.concertohealthcare.com.