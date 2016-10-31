sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.10.2016 | 17:07
PR Newswire

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of AGM

31 October 2016

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Eleventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL, Channel Islands on 30 November 2016 at 12.15 p.m.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For and on behalf of
Northern Trust International Fund Administration
Services (Guernsey) Limited
Secretary

ENDS

Note to Editors

Picton Property Income Limited is an income focused, property investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Picton can invest both directly and indirectly in commercial property across the United Kingdom.

With Net Assets of £423.9 million at 30 September 2016, the Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth by investing in the principal commercial property sectors.


