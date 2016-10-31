Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loan(s) issued by WILLHEM AB (PUBL) with effect from 2016-11-01. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=602365
