SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- The Barona Band of Mission Indians recently awarded students and teachers at Murray Manor Elementary School a $5,000 Barona Education Grant. The school, part of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, plans to use the donation to ensure their iPads used in classrooms by kindergarten through 4th grade students are protected for long-term use.

"Barona has displayed unconditional support for our community's youth and education, and I am honored to be part of Murray Manor Elementary School's application to witness the great impact the donation will bring," said California State Senator Joel Anderson. "Thanks to Barona's generosity, a local school will be able to secure future students' access to technology."

Barona Tribal Council Vice Chairman Ray Welch presented the Murray Manor Elementary School check to the grant's sponsor California State Senator Joel Anderson, Murray Manor Principal Gina Miller and students.

"Technology has become a vital part of the classroom learning experience for both teachers and students," said Clifford LaChappa, Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. "We want to ensure that Murray Manor can protect its technological resources for years to come."

At Murray Manor, iPads have become an essential educational tool in the classroom but the school hasn't had money in the budget to purchase covers to protect the iPads from scratching and breaking. With this grant, teachers are excited to purchase protective covers to help ensure all of the iPads remain in working condition for future student accessibility to technology.

"Barona and Senator Anderson's support aligns with our school vision that it's our moral imperative to do what's best/right and maximize success for each and every one of our scholars with a sense of urgency," said Principal Gina Miller. "Murray Manor Campus appreciates the tremendous support network to assist us to 'Be the Difference.'"

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $2.9 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 587 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

