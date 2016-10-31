Cell Press Selected to Publish Molecular Therapy Family of Journals

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, October 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

New Partnership With The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Begins January 2017

Molecular Therapy, the official journal of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), has a new home at Cell Press, a leading publisher of biomedical and chemical research and reviews. This exciting new publishing partnership, to begin in January 2017, will see Cell Press produce and distribute ASGCT's four journals, which include its flagship title along with open-access options Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, Molecular Therapy - Nucleic Acids, and Molecular Therapy- Oncolytics.

"We are delighted for this premier collection of journals in the exciting areas of genetic and cellular therapeutics to join the Cell Press family as a society partnership reflecting our shared interest in the translation of basic science into therapeutic advance," says CEO Dr. Emilie Marcus.

ASGCT (@ASGCTherapy), established in 1996, is a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that represents the largest community of basic researchers and clinicians devoted to the discovery of gene and cell therapies in the United States and worldwide. The Society launched Molecular Therapy in 2000, which has since become the most cited journal in gene therapy, and has expanded its offerings to the scientific community with new journal launches and special issues.

"ASGCT is excited to bring the Molecular Therapy family of journals to Cell Press," says President Dr. Cindy Dunbar. "This new relationship between the ASGCT and Cell Press should improve the dissemination of research breakthroughs in gene and cell therapies, thus enhancing our mission of using these therapies to alleviate human disease."

"The expertise of Cell Press and its reputation of excellent, world-leading quality couples well with Molecular Therapy's position as the leading international source for original research in gene and cell therapies," says Molecular Therapy Editor-in-Chief Dr. Seppo Yla-Herttuala. "These collective efforts will serve as the vehicle driving new science as it transforms the practice of medicine to the benefit of patients and society."

With the addition of ASGCT, Cell Press now publishes a total of 38 journals, including the flagship Cell, Neuron, Current Biology, and most recently Chem. Other selected society partners include: The American Society of Human Genetics (AJHG); the Biophysical Society (Biophysical Journal); the International Society for Stem Cell Research (Stem Cell Reports), and the Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Chinese Society of Plant Biology (Molecular Plant).



About the Molecular Therapy Collection:

Molecular Therapy (@MolTherapy) is a monthly journal for international research on the development of molecular and cellular therapeutics to correct genetic and acquired diseases, including but not limited to research on gene transfer and editing, vector development and design, stem cell manipulation, vaccine development, pre-clinical target validation, safety/efficacy studies, and clinical trials. Editor-in-Chief: Seppo Ylä-Herttuala, University of Eastern Finland.



Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development is a monthly, open-access journal publishing new methods and significant improvements to established research techniques in basic, translational, and clinical cell and gene therapy. Editor-in-Chief: Roland W. Herzog, University of Florida.

Molecular Therapy - Nucleic Acidspublishes open-access research each month targeted to the advances in nucleic acid-based therapeutics to treat and/or correct genetic and acquired disease. Editor-in-Chief: John Rossi, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope.



Molecular Therapy - Oncolytics is a monthly, open-access journal focusing on the development and clinical testing of viral, cellular, and other biological therapies targeting cancer. Editor-in-Chief: Yuman Fong, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope.

