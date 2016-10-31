sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGTS ISIN: IM00B1FPZP63 Ticker-Symbol: BZP 
31.10.2016 | 17:32
PR Newswire

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, October 31

31 October 2016

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM listed Indonesian focused upstream oil and gas and power company (AIM: ADL), is pleased to announce that its Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2016 has been posted to shareholders and is available to view on the Company's website: http://andalasenergy.co.uk/.

Additonally, the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00pm on 24th November 2016 at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP.

**ENDS**

For further information, please contact:

David WhitbyAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2783 2316
Sarah Wharry
Craig Francis		Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

Lucy Williams
Charles Goodfellow
Peterhouse Corporate Finance
Limited (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 7469 0930

Colin Rowbury
Cornhill Capital (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 7710 9610

Frank Buhagiar
Susie Geliher
St Brides Partners Limited
Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


