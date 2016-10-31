

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Monday and remained in negative territory throughout the session. The loss extended the losing streak in Europe to six sessions. The weak performance of the energy sector weighed on investor sentiment. Crude oil prices dropped below $48 a barrel on concerns that OPEC will be unable to come to an agreement on the level of production cuts.



Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of Wednesday's policy decision by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged, due to the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.78 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.60 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.86 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.60 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.02percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank decreased 1.28 percent and Commerzbank surrendered 1.84 percent.



In Paris, Total dropped 1.53 percent and Technip fell 1.11 percent.



In London, advertising giant WPP jumped 4.10 percent after its third-quarter revenue growth beat expectations.



Royal Dutch Shell decreased 1.57 percent and BP declined 1.72 percent. Tullow Oil also tumbled 5.80 percent.



Sika surged 11.98 percent in Zurich after a Swiss court blocked Saint-Gobain's attempt to take over the Swiss chemical manufacturer. Saint-Gobain slipped 0.89 percent in Paris.



Hexagon AB plunged 9.86 percent in Stockholm after the announcement that the technology group's Chief Executive Ola Rollen is under investigation of suspected insider trading in Norway.



Eurozone economic growth remained stable in third quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Monday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the second quarter. The pace of growth matched economists' expectations.



Eurozone inflation rose slightly in October as economists had expected, flash data from Eurostat revealed Monday. Inflation rose slightly to 0.5 percent in October, in line with expectations, from 0.4 percent in September.



German retail sales declined the most in two years in September, Destatis reported Monday. Retail sales declined unexpectedly by real 1.4 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.3 percent drop in August. Sales were expected to climb 0.2 percent.



Spanish retail sales grew at a slightly slower pace in September, the statistical office INE said Monday. Retail sales rose by adjusted 3.2 percent annually, following a 3.3 percent increase in August. This was the slowest growth in four months.



U.K. mortgage approvals increased to a 3-month high in September, the Bank of England reported Monday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases rose to 62,932 in September from 60,984 in August. This was the highest since June 2016, when approvals totaled 64,484 and above the expected level of 61,500.



Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.3 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending increased by 0.5 percent in September following a 0.1 percent dip in August. The increased in spending matched economist expectations.



Suggesting a loss of momentum to start the fourth quarter, MNI Indicators released a report on Monday showing an unexpected drop by its reading on Chicago-area business activity in the month of October. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dropped to 50.6 in October from 54.2 in September, although a reading above 50 does indicate growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 54.3.



