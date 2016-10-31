Rules amending Central Bank of Iceland Rules no. 490/2016 on special reserve requirements for new foreign currency inflows, with subsequent amendments, were published on the Law and Ministerial Gazette website (www.stjornartidindi.is) today. The new Rules contain amendments to Article 2and 3 of Rules no. 490/2016. First of all, changes were made to the special reserve base according to Article 2, Items 1, 3, and 4 of the Rules, where domestic currency deposits are only subject to the special reserve requirement when the annual interest rate is 3.00% or higher. This accords with changes made to the special reserve base according to Article 2, Items 2 and 5 of the Rules by means of Rules no. 537/2016 Amending Rules no. 490/2016, which took effect on 15 June 2016. Second, the reference to Article 13(f) of the Foreign Exchange Act, no. 87/1992, in Article 2, Item 2 of the Rules has been deleted in accordance with recent amendments to the Act. Third, changes are made to the special reserve base according to Article 2, Items 3 and 5 of the Rules, which exempts investments in unit shares in specified funds from the special reserve requirement according to those provisions. Fourth, changes are made to the wording of Article 2, Item 4 of the Rules for emphasis, but no substantive changes have been made. Finally, individuals are exempted from the special reserve requirement up to a specified maximum amount according to Article 3 of the Rules, provided that they are the beneficial owners of the funds in question.



