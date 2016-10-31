

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('Company')



31 October 2016



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 31 October 2016 the Company purchased for cancellation 465,792 Ordinary shares at a price of 89.6p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 322,617,156 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7776 8663



