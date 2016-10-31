

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabin crew union UFO has called off planned strikes at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings for this week.



The union has demanded Eurowings management to agree on next steps of the contract with the help of a mediator. The union is seeking pay rise, better working conditions and pensions.



UFO staged a 24-hour walkout at Eurowings on Thursday, which made the German airlines to cancel some 400 flights. The union had earlier planned for strike for two days of this week as well.



