According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global tightening cream market is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 4%.

This research report titled 'Global Tightening Cream Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The market size was estimated by the revenue generated by the sales of skin tightening products at their retail prices.

Over the past decade, skin tightening has been gaining popularity among women who want to look younger. This is common among middle-aged and older women as the skin's texture undergoes a gradual change with age. Skin tightening can be done in a number of ways -- from highly-effective methods such as laser treatments and surgeries to fairly less-effective methods such as application of cosmetics products designed to gradually tighten the skin.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global tightening cream market into four major segments by distribution channel:

Specialty stores

Online sites

Retail stores

Other

The top three segments by distribution channel for the global tightening cream market are:

Global tightening cream market in specialty stores

The specialty stores segment was the largest contributor to the global tightening cream market in 2015 due to the growing acceptance of various skin tightening products, which has propelled entrepreneurs and big brands to expand their presence and set up new stores to address the unmet needs.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness analyst from Technavio, "The steady rise in the number of specialty stores, particularly in the beauty and skincare market is a major reason for the high share of this segment. These stores often have customer care professionals or skincare specialists who provide consumers advice and suggestions while offering the best-suited products -- a major reason women prefer these stores.

Global tightening cream market in online sites

The online sales of tightening creams and other skincare products have soared since 2010, with almost 30% of all skincare product sales and almost 20% of all tightening cream sales coming through online channels. The growth of the e-commerce industry, coupled with the increasing number of websites selling skincare products, will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

"In developing countries, increased internet penetration will help explore untapped markets as well, unlocking a higher potential for growth and providing the market a global scope. The frequency of online searches has also grown significantly in the past five years, creating greater opportunities for market growth," says Amber.

Global tightening cream market in retail stores

Retailers often have a strong share in the skincare market due to the significantly higher footfall compared with other channels. Impulsive buying behavior plays a vital role in these stores as these products offer low-involvement buying decision due to the nature and price of the products. However, in the case of more niche products in the skincare category, the purchases are often less impulsive, and the customers do a fair bit of research before deciding which product to buy, thereby reducing the chances of the customer purchasing these products from retails stores.

Though the share of the retail stores segment has been on the decline due to the relatively faster growth of speciality stores and online retailers, the sales of other skincare products is likely to be sustained by brick-and-mortar stores during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

L'Oréal

Neutrogena

Olay

Nu Skin

