SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Simavita Limited ("Simavita" or the "Company") (ASX: SVA) is pleased to release the materials for its 2016 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting").

It is anticipated that copies of the Notice, Management Information Circular, proxy forms and voting instruction forms (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") will be mailed to all security holders by no later than Friday, November 4, 2016. The Meeting Materials are also available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.simavita.com.

As detailed in the attached Notice, the Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, November 28, 2016 at the following address:

The offices of Simavita Limited

Level 13, 54 Miller Street

North Sydney. New South Wales. 2060.

Australia

This is an important meeting for Simavita and we encourage all shareholders to vote their proxy and voting instruction forms that they will receive shortly in the mail.

For further information, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.simavita.com) or contact the persons listed below.

About Simavita

Simavita is a company established to deliver innovative continence solutions for our customers, developed in ethical collaboration with healthcare professionals.

Simavita's patented and leading assessment tool is designed to dramatically improve the quality of life for those suffering from incontinence. For operators, hospitals and rehabilitation centres, this enables care providers and other institutions to significantly lower their material costs and reduce the time required to manage incontinence in patients.

Operating in Australia, Europe and North America, conducting assessments is mandatory in these countries and the incontinence assessment creates an influential element of care of each individual.

Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is given as of the date of this document.

Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects Simavita management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based include that Simavita will be able to successfully execute on its business plans. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Simavita and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or information that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Simavita to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current business activities; changes in business plans and strategy as plans continue to be refined; other risks of the medical devices and technology industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development activities; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in Simavita's interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements. Although Simavita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Simavita provides no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information

Contacts:

Simavita Limited

Ms Peta Jurd

Chief Commercial Officer

+61 421 466 653

pjurd@simavita.ca



Investor Centre:

http://www.simavita.com/irm/content/investors2.aspx



