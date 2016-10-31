According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global valves market for the power industryis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Valves Market for the Power Industry 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Japan's plan to bridge the country's nuclear gap with coal has created new opportunities for valve manufacturers. On average, 5,000-7,000 units of valves are required in a coal-powered plant. The country plans to add 43 coal-fired plants that can generate 20.5 GW of power. This development is expected to create huge growth prospects for vendors in the global valves market for the power industry.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53877

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global valves market for the power industry into the following segments:

Global valves market for the power industry by product type 2015

Globe valves 26.99% Gate valve 25.13% Butterfly valve 15.29% Ball valve 13.83% Industrial plug valve 4.26% Others 14.50%

Source: Technavio

The top three revenue generating product segments in the global valves market for the power industry are discussed below:

Globe valves segment

Globe valves normally provide excellent leak tightness when compared with other valves. The globe valves segment in the global valves market for the power industry was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.75%.

Globe valves offer advantages such as good closing and throttling feature. The stroke is shorter in these valves, therefore opening and closing time is shorter when compared with gate valves. By making a few changes in the shaft-disc, these valves can be used as stop-check valves. "Globe valves offer easier body ring seating surface when compared with other valves. Increase in new gas and nuclear power capacities and replacement of existing power plants will propel the growth of the globe valves segment of the global valves market for the power industry during the forecast period," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio.

Gate valves segment

The gate valves segment of the global valves market for the power industry was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.19%. The global demand for gate valves is from both new plant additions and from repair and maintenance activity.

The gate valves are used widely in high-pressure steam service application. The biggest advantage of a gate valve is that it has a very low pressure drop through an open valve; the pressure drop is almost equal to the straight pipe. Gate valves have a few drawbacks, but most of them are regarding operability problems. For instance, these valves cannot be opened and closed quickly. The other problems include higher leakage rate and tendency to trap the fluid in the bonnet itself. These valves are very difficult to repair, as start-up and maintenance of these valves require large space.

Butterfly valves segment

The butterfly valves segment of the global valves market for the power industry was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2015 and is likely to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.31%.

"Butterfly valves are used in many applications in the power industry because of their ability to be used in different media types such as water applications, slurries, and corrosive materials," says Anju.

Some of the applications are as follows:

High pressure and high temperature water and steam services

Vacuum services

Cooling water

Air and fire protection systems

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Curtiss-Wright

Cameron

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Weir Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Valves and Manifolds Market 2016-2020

Global Pressure Relief Valves Market 2016-2020

Global Automation Solutions Market in the Power Industry 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161031006017/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com