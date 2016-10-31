

31 October 2016



NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the 'Company')



Transaction in Own Shares



The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 15 June 2016 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 775,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 94.1314 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 31 October 2016. This represents approximately 0.071 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.



Following this transaction, the Company has 1,094,974,857 Sterling Shares in issue of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 40,806,425 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 2,972,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,669,793,569 total voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



Enquiries:



Carey Group Claire McSwiggan 01481 700300



