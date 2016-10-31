According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global text-to-speech education technology market is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 9%.

This research report titled 'Global Text-To-Speech Education Technology Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through the sales of text-to-speech software solutions and related services for a fee or license to educational institutions.

Text-to-speech software solutions offer significant advantages for educational institutions that employ online/blended learning. These solutions provide students with flexible learning and spare faculties from providing repetitive in-person sessions. These also allow the creation and storage of the speech as a part of the licenses provided to institutions. Many educational experts believe that the incorporation of devices such as tablets, laptops, and projectors in classrooms improves teaching efficiency and enhances the learning procedure. This has inspired many institutions to invest in IT infrastructure to support advanced educational technologies.

Technavio's education analysts categorize the global text-to-speech education technology market into three major segments by school:

Schools for students with special needs

Higher educational institutions

K-12 schools

In 2015, the schools for students with special needs segment led the global text-to-speech education technology market with a 59.37% share. The higher education institutions segment followed with 25.1% and the K-12 institutions segment with 15.53% of the market.

Global text-to-speech education technology market by schools for students with special needs

The global text-to-speech education technology market by schools for students with special needs is growing at a very high rate. This is majorly due to the rise in awareness by governments and educational institutions to provide education for differently abled students. Smart software for education aims at enhancing the learning experience for students. This software enables students to gain learning experience beyond regular classroom teaching. Schools have implemented smart software solutions in various forms such as digital libraries to support teaching and learning.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology analyst from Technavio, "The administrative staff and faculty of educational institutions must take additional care in educating children with special needs. The increase in the development of software and hardware in the education sector has improved the individualized learning mechanism for students

Global text-to-speech education technology market by higher educational institutions

Several students, particularly in the age group 15-25, choose technical and non-technical online courses. The curricula of these courses comprise digital educational publications. This segment is experiencing increased demand from both classroom-based and virtual learning environments. E-textbooks offer various advantages to postsecondary students. These can include features such as embedded audio or video files along with communication tools that facilitate interaction between faculty and students.

"Text-to-speech technology has become an integral part of the e-learning platform. This software technology helps in improving word recognition, vocabulary, comprehension, fluency, accuracy, and recall, which help students in gaining confidence over the subject. The accessibility of the software both on and off campus helps the student in listening to the course work at any convenient time," says Jhansi.

Global text-to-speech education technology market by K-12 schools

The global text-to-speech education technology market by K-12 schools is projected to grow at a normal rate during the forecast period. The slow penetration of e-learning at the global level is the primary factor for text-to-speech technology to be still in the nascent stage.

Blended e-learning is the most widely adopted form of e-learning in the K-12 segment. The majority of K-12 institutions are expected to adopt blended e-learning during the forecast period because of its added benefits. The text-to-speech technology is expected to grow at a slow rate as the benefits provided by these solutions are low when compared with the benefits provided by the gamification of learning. This text-to-speech technology for the K-12 segment is expected to grow in non-English speaking Asian countries like China and India, where these software solutions will be helpful in understanding and speaking the English language.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

IVONA Software

NaturalReader

NextUp Technologies

