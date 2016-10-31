Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal wrist wearable marketreport until 2020. This research report also lists 31 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global wrist wearable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% in terms of shipment and 10.94% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Apple and Samsung are the leading manufacturers of wrist wearable devices in the market as of 2016.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst at Technavio, "With sports apparel and fitness brands such as Nike and Adidas launching smart wrist gear that can monitor the aesthetic sense of users apart from monitoring health parameters, wearable devices are expected to establish themselves as style statements and not just computing devices."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global wrist wearable market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the future. It is a fragmented and competitive market with an increasing number of new vendors entering the market with low entry barriers. Vendors are using innovative marketing strategies to sell their product. The leading vendor, Fitbit, has already maintained a strong foothold in the market and hence, there will be no drastic changes among the leading vendors and their position in the market. However, new entrants like Xiaomi may be a threat to the existing leading vendors in the future.

Top seven wrist wearable market vendors

Apple

Apple offers PCs, mobile devices, operating systems, related software and applications, and peripherals.

The Apple watch released by Apple in 2015 is a smartwatch that is incorporated with a fitness tracking system and health-oriented capabilities that are integrated with the iOS and other Apple products and services. Within a few months of the release, the watch captured more than 30% of the total market. However, the sales of the watch declined by nearly 55% post the release of new smartwatches and other fitness wrist wearables.

Fitbit

Fitbit is one of the leading players in the global fitness and activity tracking market. In June 2015, Fitbit entered into an IPO with Morgan Stanley, an American multinational financial corporation. Fitbit is outselling the Apple Watch and is positioned for a boom in sales in the coming quarters. This is also fueled by increased shipment volumes and also that the company will provide its activity-and-sleep tracking services.

Garmin

Garmin manufactures a variety of activity tracking products and smart bands. It specializes in handhelds, wrist-based, portable, and GPS-enabled products. The company is expanding its market presence in smart bands by launching various fitness products.

The company expanded its smart band product portfolio, including vívosmart brand by launching the new fitness bands such as Garmin vívofit and vívoki. These are designed to set a personalized daily goal for automatic adjusts, shows steps, calories burned, goal countdown, distance, and time of day. It has one-year battery life.

Jawbone

Jawbone manufactures wearable devices, builds hardware products, and software platforms powered by data science. The company's products are available in more than 40 countries worldwide. Jawbone also specializes in the design, development, and sales of JAMBOX family of wireless speakers, Jawbone ERA Bluetooth headsets, and NoiseAssassin technology. The company focuses on API; the UP platform includes an ecosystem of apps and services. The company has more than 600 granted patents.

Lenovo

Lenovo designs communications infrastructure system software and applications that are widely used in the manufacturing, retail and hospitality, transportation and logistics, education, government, energy, utilities, and healthcare industries.

The Moto 360 launched in 2014 is an example of the wrist wearable developed by Motorola Mobility. It is an android wear smartwatch that was released by the company along with Moto X and Moto G. The watch is equipped with functions that is similar to the functions of fitness bands such as heart-rate sensor and 9-axis accelerometer that support health and activity monitoring.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung manufactures home appliances, semiconductors, telecommunication products, and digital media products in South Korea and internationally.

Samsung Gear is a line of wearable computing devices produced by Samsung. The first Samsung Gear was launched in September 2013, which was an Android-based smartwatch, which was followed by Tizen-based Gear 2 and the Gear Fit activity tracker, which were launched in 2014. The present generation smart wearables from Samsung included Gear Fit2 and Gear S2.

Xiaomi

Recent developments:

July 2015: Introduces new fitness tracker, Xiaomi Mi Band 1S, that appears to be a device with an optical heart-rate sensor stuffed.

April 2015: Launches Mi Band in India at USD 30 at the Global Mi Phone Premiere event at New Delhi. The Mi Band focuses on the users' health by assisting them in tracking their fitness and sleeping routine. It also has the feature of Bluetooth wireless connectivity to pair with smartphones.

