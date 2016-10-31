

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday despite concerns that establishment candidate Hillary Clinton will lose the upcoming presidential election.



Traders were cautious ahead of Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold while hinting at a December rate hike.



Gold futures closed down $2.50, or 0.2%, at $1,274.30/oz.



Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.3 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



