The Money 20/20 conference held last week in Las Vegas brought together companies from around the world involved in leading edge financial technology. The conference which is said to be the largest FinTech conference of its kind in the world attracted senior executives and "C" level decision makers from banks and leading financial technology companies.

SmartMetric as an exhibitor, was able to show leading card issuing banks its world first EMV chip card. The SmartMetric biometric card uses a person's fingerprint to authenticate the card user and activate the card prior to uts use in a card reader or ATM.

We were ecstatic with the interest in our biometric anti-fraud card solution with our stand receiving a constant flow of visitors from some of the most important companies in the credit card industry. It was also evident at the show we were the only company with a working viable biometric card solution for the banking industry said today, SmartMetric's President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

This is of little surprise since SmartMetric was the first company in the world to engineer such a card and still remains the world leader in in-card biometrics for the banking industry.

Two other companies attempting to copycat SmartMetric also were promoting their respective biometric credit cards. One from Europe and another from Asia. Problem for these companies is that they don't have a working EMV biometric activated chip card. Even attempting to copy our advanced technology is in many ways a form of flattery. It goes to show the lead SmartMetric has in the industry while also validating that the SmartMetric biometric card is a FinTech leader in the use of biometrics for banking, said SmartMetric's President.

The SmartMetric biometric card uses a SmartMetric developed miniature and super thin fully functional fingerprint reader that sits inside the credit card. The biometric reader is used to turn on the card's surface chip following a fingerprint match and prior to being inserted into card readers or ATM's. The card conforms to ISO credit card size and thickness standards and has an internal rechargeable battery.

The SmartMetric solution overlays biometric protection on top of the new chip card technology now being issued across the United States.

There are now more than 4.8 billion EMV chip payments cards issued globally.

