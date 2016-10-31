Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has expanded its 3D vision capabilities with the recent acquisition of two companies specializing in 3D machine vision technology.

On October 27, 2016, Cognex acquired EnShape GmbH, a maker of advanced 3D vision sensors and software based in Jena, Germany. EnShape's 3D sensors use patented area-scan technology for fast image capture at high resolution, and eliminate the need to mechanically move objects in front of the device as required with laser line scanners. The company's team of highly skilled 3D vision engineers will become part of a new Cognex engineering center based in Jena.

On August 30, 2016, Cognex also completed the acquisition of AQSense, a provider of 3D vision software based in Girona, Spain. AQSense develops and sells a library of field-tested 3D vision tools and a configuration software package that helps customers easily set up their 3D vision applications. The company's software engineers joined Cognex's 3D engineering team upon the closing of the acquisition.

"We see a growing number of opportunities for 3D vision in industries such as automotive, consumer electronics and logistics, to name just a few," said Joerg Kuechen, Vice President of Vision Products for Cognex. "We believe that our acquisition of these two companies, especially the addition of two highly experienced new engineering teams, will accelerate our ability to bring innovative new 3D products to market."

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products that incorporate sophisticated machine vision technology that gives them the ability to "see." Cognex products include barcode readers, machine vision sensors and machine vision systems that are used in factories, warehouses and distribution centers around the world to guide, gauge, inspect, identify and assure the quality of items during the manufacturing and distribution process. Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 1 million vision-based products, representing over $4 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has regional offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at http://www.cognex.com.

