CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) today reported third quarter 2016 comparable EBITDA(1) of $83 million, an increase of $24 million over the same period in 2015, primarily due to the acquisition of economic interests the Canadian Assets which occurred in January 2016. Comparable cash available for distribution(1) ("Comparable CAFD") totaled $55 million, an increase of $27 million in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date, comparable EBITDA was $286 million and comparable CAFD was $176 million compared to $167 million and $99 million, respectively, for the same period in 2015. The increase is mostly due to the addition of economic interest in the Australian and Canadian assets over the last 18 months.

Today, the Company also declared monthly dividends of $0.07333 per share for holders of record on December 1, 2016, January 1, 2017, February 1, 2017, and March 1, 2017 payable on each of December 30, 2016, January 31, 2017, February 28, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

"The Company delivered another solid quarter bolstered by strong performance from Canadian Wind. The Canadian Assets acquired earlier this year have delivered results in line with our expectations and we are well positioned to deliver against the guidance we provided for 2016," said Brett Gellner, President of the Company

We continue to advance the construction of the South Hedland facility. The bulk of major equipment has arrived at site. Installation of the new fuel gas interconnection and high voltage works progressed with the connection and energization of the new generator transformer. The first fire on natural gas was achieved and procuring and manufacturing activities are coming to a close. We continue to expect the project to be delivered on schedule and on budget in mid-2017.

(1) Comparable EBITDA is comprised of our reported EBITDA adjusted to include Comparable EBITDA of the facilities in which we hold an economic interest, which is their reported EBTIDA adjusted for: (1) finance lease income and the change in the finance lease receivable amount; and, (2) contractually fixed management costs. Available Funds from Operation (AFFO) is calculated as the cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital; less sustaining capital expenditures, distributions paid to subsidiaries' non-controlling interest, and finance income; plus AFFO of the assets owned through economic interests, which is calculated as Comparable EBITDA from the economic interests less long term receivable, sustaining capital expenditures, and current income tax expense. Comparable CAFD refers to AFFO less principal repayments of amortizing debt.

The following table depicts key financial results and statistical operating data:

Third Quarter 2016 Highlights

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- In $CAD millions, unless otherwise stated 3 months ended 9 months ended ---------------------------------------- Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewable energy production (GWh) (1) 682 623 2,566 2,279 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 45 42 165 161 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBITDA(2) 83 59 286 167 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted funds from operations(2) 55 40 193 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable cash available for distribution(2) 55 28 176 99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders 23 61 (28) 88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to common 0.10 0.32 (0.13) 0.56 shareholders, basic and diluted (3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted funds from operations per share(2) (3) 0.25 0.21 0.87 0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable cash available for distribution per share(2) (3) 0.25 0.15 0.79 0.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends declared per common share(3) 0.22 0.21 0.66 0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid per common share(3) 0.22 0.21 0.66 0.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The decrease in net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, was caused by the change in fair value of Class B shares issued to TransAlta resulting from the increase in our share price. These Class B shares will convert to a fixed number of common shares, subject to construction cost adjustment when the South Hedland project is operational.

The following tables provide further detail on the allocation of the comparable EBITDA between owned assets and assets in which TransAlta Renewables holds an economic interest; as well as a reconciliation to AFFO.

(1) Includes production from the Wyoming wind farm, Le Nordais, and Ragged Chute and excludes Australian and Canadian gas-fired generation. (2) These items are not defined under IFRS and the way they are calculated changed in the third quarter of 2015. Comparative measures have been restated accordingly. Presenting these items from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate earnings and cash flow trends more readily in comparison with prior periods' results. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of the MD&A for further discussion of these Items, including, where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. (3) Amounts in whole dollars to the nearest two decimals ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Months Ended September 30 ($CAD millions) 2016 2015 -------------------------------------------------- Owned Economic Owned Economic Assets Interest Total Assets Interest Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBITDA 28 55 83 26 33 59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest Expense excluding accretion (11) - (11) (9) - (9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining capital expenditures (4) (9) (13) (2) (5) (7) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current income tax expense (1) (3) (4) (1) - (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributions paid to subsidiaries'non- controlling interest (2) - (2) (1) - (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized risk management gain - 3 3 - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (1) - (1) - (1) (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AFFO 9 46 55 13 27 40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Months Ended September 30($CAD millions) 2016 2015 -------------------------------------------------- Owned Economic Owned Economic Assets Interest Total Assets Interest Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBITDA 112 174 286 111 56 167 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest Expense excluding accretion (35) - (35) (26) - (26) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long term receivable - (15) (15) - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining capital expenditures (7) (20) (27) (7) (6) (13) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current income tax expense (4) (9) (13) (2) - (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributions paid to subsidiaries'non- (5) - (5) (4) - (4) controlling interest ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized risk management gain - 2 2 - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency adjustment - (1) (1) - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 1 - 1 1 (1) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AFFO 62 131 193 73 49 122 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The complete copy of TransAlta Renewables' third quarter report which includes the MD&A and unaudited financial statements is available through TransAlta Renewables' website at www.transaltarenewables.com or at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities (including one currently under construction) and one natural gas pipeline, representing an ownership interest of 2,441 MW of net generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company that are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "will", "anticipates", "develop", "continue", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, without limitation, the following: the ability of the Company to deliver against the guidance provided for 2016; and the timing and cost associated with the commissioning of the South Hedland facility. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations concerning future plans, actions and results. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual plans, actions and results to differ materially from current expectations including, but not limited to: changes in tax, environmental, and other laws and regulations; competitive factors in the renewable power industry; operational breakdowns, failures, or other disruptions; changes in economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and as also set forth in the Company's MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Jaeson Jaman

Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S.

Email: investor_relations@transalta.com



Media Inquiries:

Stacey Hatcher

Manager, Communications

Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184

Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com



