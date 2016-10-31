IRVING, Texas, 2016-10-31 21:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water infrastructure pipe and products in the US and Eastern Canada, plans to release third quarter 2016 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 11, 2016. Forterra has scheduled a conference call to review financial results, which will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Forterra, Inc.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS



Webcast Information Event: Q3 2016 Forterra Inc. Earnings Call Date: Friday, November 11, 2016 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central) Webcast: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/a6xehmzm



Conference Call Information U.S.: 1-574-990-1396 Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572 Participant Passcode: 11146547



Replay Information A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available after the call under the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.forterrabp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254428&p=irol-irhome.



