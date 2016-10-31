

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) announced a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $336 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $341 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $554.49 million. This was down from $585.32 million last year.



General Growth Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $336 Mln. vs. $341 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $554.49 Mln vs. $585.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.54



