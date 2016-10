WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) announced that its President and CEO, Steven Spinner, was appointed Chairman of the company's Board, effective following the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in December 2016. Spinner will succeed Michael Funk, who will remain a director.



Spinner has served as UNFI's President and CEO and as a member of the Board since September 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX