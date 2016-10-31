

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) announced the appointment of Robert Bakish as Acting President and CEO, effective November 15. He will succeed Tom Dooley, who will be leaving the company. Bakish is also being appointed to the new role of President and CEO of the Viacom Global Entertainment Group.



Bakish joined Viacom in 1997 and has held leadership positions throughout the organization, most recently serving as President and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, and its predecessor company MTV Networks International, since 2007.



Viacom Global Entertainment Group combines Viacom's International Media Networks division with the company's Music and Entertainment Group, which houses MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike and Logo. TV Land and CMT will join the Global Entertainment Group portfolio under Bakish.



