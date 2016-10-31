

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $96.8 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $43.6 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $1.06 billion. This was down from $1.26 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96.8 Mln. vs. $43.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 122.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 122.5% -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -15.9%



