Latin America: How can your company capitalize on the new way to work?

The rise of generations Y and Z and the growing use of mobile and social networking are changing employee expectations of how, when, and where they consume, contribute, and share information. Nowadays, business users want a high degree of flexibility and demand technologies that allow them to personalize application settings and interfaces as well as other capabilities. Thus, employers all around the world need to offer more customized and personalized solutions.

While the concept of working remotely or telecommuting is less widespread in Latin America than in other regions such as Europe and the United States, awareness of this new modality of work is starting to take shape. In Latin America, 35 percent of the working population considers it important to have the option of working remotely, and 45 percent finds it key to work with a flexible schedule.

Even though different modalities of telework have been carried out in recent years in Latin America, few professional segments utilize the opportunity. In addition, remote work modalities are not always properly supported legally, and they do not have legislation that regulates the practice in all of the region's countries.

'Facilitating improved collaborative work solutions will foster the development of new business revenue streams and models, upgrade the types of customer service, and permit to enter new markets with an edge over competitors,' explains Maiara Munhoz, Digital Transformation Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. 'Latin America needs to acknowledge the tremendous operational returns of this new way to work."

Why you should attend:

Discover how to leverage new smart work solutions that will improve your productivity gains.

Learn about the regional challenges (network availability, security concerns, and regulatory restraints) and how it can be overcome.

Identify the initiatives that have been taking place in the region to promote the development and adoption of this new type of work.

Find out how Oi, Brazil's leading communications service provider, has already taken steps towards building their capabilities to accommodate next-generation technologies.

