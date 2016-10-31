OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- I am very pleased that the Government of Canada has signed an audiovisual coproduction treaty with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This treaty will further position Canada as a partner of choice in audiovisual coproductions, and strengthen our cultural and economic ties with Jordan.

Canada's Ambassador to Jordan Peter MacDougall, in the presence of Governor General David Johnston and the Prime Minister of Jordan, Hani Al-Mulki, signed a bilateral audiovisual coproduction treaty with Jordan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Tweisi.

Audiovisual coproduction treaties allow producers to combine their creative and financial resources to develop coproductions that stimulate foreign investment, create jobs, and increase exchanges of culture and knowledge between partner countries. In order for the new treaty to come into effect, each country will have to complete domestic procedures to ratify it.

Projects coproduced under a treaty are given national status in both Canada and the partner country. This makes producers eligible for national benefits in their own countries, such as funding programs and tax incentives.

In the past 50 years, Canada has signed audiovisual coproduction treaties with 54 other countries; the treaty with Jordan represents the fourth such treaty signed this year. In the past 10 years alone, our country has produced 643 treaty coproductions, whose budgets total more than $4.9 billion.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



