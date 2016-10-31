According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the USis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'PPE Market in the US 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The PPE market in the US is mature and is driven by increasing R&D innovation. With high market penetration in over 80% of the products categories, vendors in the market are focusing on product enhancements through R&D," says Sarah Haque, a lead analyst at Technavio.

"The introduction of smart PPE will also contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Smart PPE has become a preferred choice for end-user industries such as emergency medical services, mining, and oil and gas, due to improved safety management features and ease of use. New smart PPE products available in the market offer integrated features such as Bluetooth, radio frequency identification, and near field communication to enhance communication," adds Sarah.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the PPE market in the US into the following segments:

PPE market in the US by product type 2015

Hand and arm protection 26% Protective clothing 23% Foot and leg protection 20% Respiratory protection 15% Head, eye, and face protection 8% Hearing protection 5% Source: Technavio

The top three revenue generating product type segments in the PPE market in the US are discussed below:

Hand and arm protection market in US

Hand and arm protection include products such as gloves, wrist cuffs, and sleeves. Hand and arm protection accounted for the largest share of the PPE market in the US in 2015. The consumption volume of these products is high across industries since they are the primary protection for hands. Although these products are offered at relatively lower price points compared with other PPE, the rising demand for specialized hand protection products such as cut- and flame-resistant gloves will drive market growth.

Vendors are offering cut-resistant gloves and sleeves made of high-performance fabrics for specific applications such as wood cutting, metal fabrication, and welding. The majority of these products deploy fabrics and technology of the Kevlar brand of DuPont. Kevlar is known for being lightweight and cut- and abrasion-resistant.

Protective clothing market in US

The protective clothing market in the US is expected to be driven by an increasing demand for product categories such as thermal protective clothing. Industries such as mining, oil and gas, and fire protection require workers to equip themselves with protective clothing with high air permeability that reduces heating. The growing demand for specific categories of protective clothing from these industries will boost the PPE market in the US.

DuPont is the leading provider of protective clothing in the market, with well-known brands such as Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek, and Tychem for a wide range of applications including military, healthcare, and industrial.

Foot and leg protection market in US

Sprain, lacerations, and injuries due to falling objects and electrical shocks are the most common types of occupational foot and leg injuries in the US. So, the demand for products such as metatarsal guards, safety shoes, foot and shoe guards, and toe guards remains high.

The manufacturing and mining industries are the key end-users of foot and leg protection products. These industries involve certain works that are carried out in wet and slippery conditions, which may lead to injuries. Foot protection products for mining industry may be made of leather or rubber depending on whether the mine is wet or dry. Leather-based protective footwear is particularly in high demand from wearers due to their aesthetic appeal.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Honeywell

3M

DuPont

Kimberley Clark

