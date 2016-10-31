TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to upgrade its common shares from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market effective November 1, 2016 at market open under the symbol SGGTF.

Walter Hanych, President and CEO stated, "We are delighted to having finalized our listing on the OTCQB Venture Market. The upgraded listing will provide to our current and potential U.S and international based shareholders the information, simplified accessibility and confidence level that they need to make informed and timely decisions with respect to the acquisition and trading in shares of Signature Resources".

About Signature Resources:

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of four free hold patented claims and the twelve staked claims, comprising 606.8 hectares. The property hosts an historic estimate of 234,684 oz of gold(i) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

(i)Cautionary Note. The quantity reported as 'historical' estimate is historic in nature: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current resource estimate. The issuer is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Additional information concerning the historical estimate is contained within the 43-101 filed on www.sedar.com.

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Contacts:

Signature Resources Ltd.

Walter Hanych

Chief Executive Officer

705.445.0184



