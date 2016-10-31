

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced, for 2016, the company now expects: adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.16 to $1.21; and revenue of $19.650 billion to $19.800 billion. In August, the company projected its full year EPS in a range of $1.32 - $1.67, and revenue in the range of $19.5 - $19.8 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.54 on revenue of $19.65 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter of 2016, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17 to $0.22; and revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.54 on revenue of $4.95 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX