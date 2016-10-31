

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The central banks in Australia and Japan will wrap up their monetary policy meetings on Tuesday and then announce their decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent, while the Reserve Bank of Australia is likewise expected to see no change at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and the RBA's commodity price index. In September, the manufacturing index had a score of 49.8, while the commodity index climbed 3.1 percent to a score of 92.1.



Japan also will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in September, the index score was 51.7.



A number of other countries will see October results for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Vietnam (52.9 in September), Taiwan (52.2), South Korea (47.6), Malaysia (48.6) and Indonesia (50.9).



China will release October results for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, and also see the results of the Caixin manufacturing PMI.



The official manufacturing PMI was at 50.4 in September, while the non-manufacturing PMI was at 53.7. The Caixin index had a reading of 50.1.



Indonesia will provide October numbers for consumer prices. In September, overall CPI was up 0.22 percent on month and 3.07 percent on year while core inflation added 0.33 percent on month and 3.21 percent on year.



Thailand will see October figures for consumer and producer prices. In September, overall inflation was up 0.04 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI added 0.02 percent on month and 0.07 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.4 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year.



South Korea will release September current account figures and October inflation data. The current account surplus in August was $5.51 billion.



Overall inflation in September was up 0.6 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.1 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



