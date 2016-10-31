VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPV) (OTCQB: GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company") announces a stock option grant approved by the Board of Directors.

GreenPower has granted incentive stock options to the President of the Company, to acquire 500,000 common shares of the Company vesting 25% after four months, 25% after one year, 25% after two years and 25% after three years, exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.62 per share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has a total of 9,045,967 outstanding stock options.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower's bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

