IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - Today, Tilly's Life Center (TLC) is proud to announce its 2 nd Annual "I Am Giving" Gala, taking place on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at [AV] Irvine to benefit the foundation's mission: "to inspire today's youth to reach their full potential as productive, kind, happy and responsible individuals." TLC will be joined by members, supporters, volunteers and friends for an evening of food, fun and giving hosted by seven-time Emmy Award-winning host, Roy Firestone. To purchase tickets, for underwriting and sponsorship opportunities or additional information, please visit: cornerstone.cc/tillysgala/.

The gala will showcase and highlight the impact TLC has made for 625 students who have graduated from one of TLC's 42 different programs across Southern California. In addition, this year's gala will honor motivational author and founder of Hay House, Louise Hay with TLC's "I Am Inspiring" award.

For more information on TLC's 2 nd Annual "I Am Giving" Gala, please visit https://cornerstone.cc/tillysgala/. Stay connected by following @tillyslifecenter and searching these hashtags TillysLifeCenter IAMGivingGala.

About TLC

TLC aims to empower teens to overcome their own adversity and crisis through positive thinking. Through tested methodologies from globally-respected thought leaders, TLC teaches effective life tools that enable teens the confidence and self-esteem they need to take responsibility for themselves -- ultimately giving them the power to make positive changes in their own lives. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/31/11G120274/Images/TLC_Gala_Invite-eef38674c415b330a3da2a4e694f1c72.jpg

Press Contacts:

Debs Choi

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplanpr.com

Or

Angel Granillo

909.576.1758

angelyssa@masterplanpr.com