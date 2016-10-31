IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - Today, Tilly's Life Center (TLC) is proud to announce its 2
The gala will showcase and highlight the impact TLC has made for 625 students who have graduated from one of TLC's 42 different programs across Southern California. In addition, this year's gala will honor motivational author and founder of Hay House, Louise Hay with TLC's "I Am Inspiring" award.
For more information on TLC's 2
About TLC
TLC aims to empower teens to overcome their own adversity and crisis through positive thinking. Through tested methodologies from globally-respected thought leaders, TLC teaches effective life tools that enable teens the confidence and self-esteem they need to take responsibility for themselves -- ultimately giving them the power to make positive changes in their own lives. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.
